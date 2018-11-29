Malesela dreams of winning Nedbank Cup 

Malesela says he likes the Nedbank cup because he has never struggled in the cup competition in his coaching career.

“If you don’t try to stand up you will end up on the ground, If you don’t set big goals you will get ordinary one, besides the Nedbank Cup, what else is there in to play for in the NFD, because you can’t play for the top eight,” Malesela told the media at the PSL offices on Wednesday.

“So if we don’t try and push for promotion then we are staying in the league to do what, everything is possible, yes we will push for promotion but if it doesn’t happen then we will ask, ‘where did we go wrong?’ and fix. You need to conscientise play and say, ‘look let’s try for promotion’. I am not disrespecting teams in the NFD but anyone can win this,” he added.

