Ajax appoint new coach

Ajax Cape Town have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam assistant coach Andries Ulderink as their new head coach.

The 49-year-old joins the team two weeks after Ertugral stepped down as the club’s head coach.

Ulderink first assignment will be a Nedbank cup game against fellow NFD side TS Galaxy.

Ulderink says any player has a chance to break into the starting XI.

“There are a lot of young players in the squad and this is a good sign for me, everyone must earn the position because I only know a little about each player, this is a good opportunity for them to earn themselves a spot in the squad,” told the club’s website.

“I love developing players and I really believe you are never too old to learn, this is the kind of squad that you can work on individuals and still get a team result, but for right now the goal for me is simple; learn as much as I can as quick as I can based on my own opinions and get the team back to the Premiership.”

