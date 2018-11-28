 
PSL News 28.11.2018 03:09 pm

Pirates teenager relishes working with Thierry Henry

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lyle Foster of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates wonderkid Lyle Foster is looking forward to working with football legend and Monaco coach Thierry Henry.

According to reports, Foster is set to join the Ligue 1 giants Monaco in January after agreeing to a five-year-deal with the French side.

“I am still an Orlando Pirates player. But it’s God’s will that I am going to Monaco. I just have to take it and follow it. It’s good that SA players are moving to Europe at a younger age,” said Foster at the Discovery Water Sisulu Soccer Challenge launch in Sandton.

Foster hopes to learn from Henry once he joins the French club in January.

