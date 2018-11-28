Lebese keen on Kaizer Chiefs return

Lebese was asked a question by a fan on Instagram about which team he would like to join when he leaves Sundowns and the winger said he would like to play for Amakhosi again.

“Which team do you dream of playing for now that the Sundowns chapter is about to close,” Lebese was asked on Instagram.

“Kaizer Chiefs,” was Lebese’s reply.

Lebese, who left Chiefs last year to join Sundowns, has struggled to get game time at the Brazilians.

The 29-year-old has told the Sundowns management that he would like to move to another club in January, either on loan or on a permanent move.

