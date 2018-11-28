 
menu
PSL News 28.11.2018 11:05 am

Lebese keen on Kaizer Chiefs return

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Want-away Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese seems to be missing his former club Kaizer Chiefs.

Lebese was asked a question by a fan on Instagram about which team he would like to join when he leaves Sundowns and the winger said he would like to play for Amakhosi again.

“Which team do you dream of playing for now that the Sundowns chapter is about to close,” Lebese was asked on Instagram.

“Kaizer Chiefs,” was Lebese’s reply.

Lebese, who left Chiefs last year to join Sundowns, has struggled to get game time at the Brazilians.

The 29-year-old  has told the Sundowns management that he would like to move to another club in January, either on loan or on a permanent move.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs player pleads guilty to murder 29.11.2018
Semenya blasts Lerato Chabangu’s critics 29.11.2018
Arrows to watch Chiefs play in Caf Confed Cup 28.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.