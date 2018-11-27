Khuzwayo set to make Pirates’ debut in Champs League

A source told Phakaaathi that Khuzwayo is raring to go and is likely to be between the sticks at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

“He has been doing well and waiting for his chance. I believe he will be given his debut on Wednesday. I know the coaches have long wanted to play him but they had to wait for the right time so that it doesn’t look like he is treated better than the other keepers,” said the source.

