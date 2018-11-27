 
menu
Mgosi 27.11.2018 10:56 am

Khuzwayo set to make Pirates’ debut in Champs League

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Orlando Pirates fans will finally see their new goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo wearing their colours when Bucs host Light Stars of Seychelles as they begin their Caf Champions League campaign tomorrow night. 

A source told Phakaaathi that Khuzwayo is raring to go and is likely to be between the sticks at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

“He has been doing well and waiting for his chance. I believe he will be given his debut on Wednesday. I know the coaches have long wanted to play him but they had to wait for the right time so that it doesn’t look like he is treated better than the other keepers,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players 30.11.2018
Pirates teenager relishes working with Thierry Henry 28.11.2018
SuperSport to televise Chiefs and Pirates’ Caf games 27.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.