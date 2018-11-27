Sundowns assistant coach linked with Chiefs coaching job

|The Italian mentor is said to be now skating on thin ice following the defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

“There rumour started when (Patrice) Carteron became available again after he was released by Al-Ahly. You will remember he was linked to Chiefs before he was offer more money in Egypt. But he could be too expensive for Chiefs and since he has not worked here before, there are no guarantees he will be a success. So Mngqithi is on that list because he has been around for so long and knows every player in the team.

“He also impressed a while ago when he went for interviews before they took (Steve) Komphela and they wanted to bring him into their development structures but he declined,” said a source.

