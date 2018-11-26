 
menu
PSL News 26.11.2018 04:53 pm

Pule warns Pirates not to underestimate Seychelles club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule believes Light Stars will give them a tough challenge when they meet in a Caf Champions League match on Wednesday.

Pule has played against the Seychelles side before while he was in the colours of Bidvest Wits, who beat Stars 9-0 on aggregate.

“I remember the match against Light Stars. Some might think because we previously won that game 6-0 our game on Wednesday will be a walkover but I’ve already told my teammates that this is one team that we cannot afford to underestimate,” Pule told Pirates’ website.

Pule added that teams like Light Stars have nothing to lose and will give their all on Wednesday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Micho refuses to criticise Pirates fringe players 30.11.2018
Pirates teenager relishes working with Thierry Henry 28.11.2018
SuperSport to televise Chiefs and Pirates’ Caf games 27.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.