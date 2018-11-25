Khune: Do we deserve to wear the Chiefs jersey?

Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in a Telkom knockout semi-final clash to advance to the final.

“We have to look at the performance of the team. If it’s not enough, then I will have to look at myself again and tell the bosses that ‘maybe I don’t deserve to be wearing this badge’. We cannot continue losing to Pirates like this – it’s unacceptable, it’s not on,” Khune added.

“We have to look at ourselves and say, ‘Do we deserve to wear this jersey? Do we deserve to make these people happy?’. If not, then we might as well tell Bobby that this badge is too heavy for us, because some of us are giving our all in every match, but it seems like we’re all not coming to the party. So, that’s why I am saying that we all have to go and look at ourselves as individuals and see what contribution we are bringing to this badge.”

Khune says some players are not doing enough for the club’s badge, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper revealed they spoke about tightening their defence before Shonga scored, but the plan was not carried out by his teammates.

“Shonga goes for a bicycle-kick… we have three defenders around him. I mean, we had the numbers but we couldn’t clear our lines. Booysen cleared the ball, but we still couldn’t make the second clearance. We could have avoided this situation. We communicated. Chiefs faithful deserve better,” added Khune.

