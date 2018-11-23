 
menu
PSL News 23.11.2018 03:18 pm

Ex-Chiefs striker Mangena’s bail hearing postponed

Phakaaatih Reporter
Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Mike Mangena’s bail hearing has been postponed to Monday by the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows striker and three other suspects appeared in court on Friday for allegedly running a drug lab on his farm in Hillside, Randfontein.

Mangena was arrested on Wednesday on the property where the mandrax lab was found following a police raid.

The 60-year-old was arrested along with three other suspects who were found by police on his farm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates 24.11.2018
Make or break for Solinas 24.11.2018
Tlale hopes Mabokgwane starts against Chiefs 23.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.