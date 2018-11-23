Chiefs seek return to Cup glory days

This was veteran striker Bernard Parker’s rallying call yesterday as he gushed about how ready they are to overpower Orlando Pirates tomorrow and reach the Telkom Knockout final.

The Soweto giants meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm in the TKO semifinals.

Amakhosi – who in the old days bossed every team and won the most cups – have had a dry three-year spell which is shameful and needs to be ended, according to Parker.

“Everyone is well aware of how big this game is,” said Parker yesterday.

“It’s a must-win for us. It is a cup match and with the history of Kaizer Chiefs … we always got through and won cups.

“But the last three years we have gone through a slump. It is now up to us to turn this around. Even big clubs go through this. But we have to get back to our winning ways. We are going all out. We have made a commitment. The funny thing about it is that we know what is expected from our opponents. We know how they play and how they will come at us,” added Parker.

Pirates are in the same boat, having last won a trophy in 2014 and this makes them dangerous opponents. Add that scenario to the fact that they have been dominant over Amakhosi in the past 10 meetings between the sides and you have a huge game tomorrow afternoon.

“We all know what it means. The spirit has been good and everyone is looking forward to it. We all aware what is at stake and it’s up to us as players – we have made a commitment and we are going all out this weekend,” said Parker. Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 in a league game just over three weeks ago.

“The good thing is that we still feel the pain, it is still fresh in our minds and it is good for us that it is like that because it means we know how we did on the day. It is good that we drew them in the semifinals. But we know we have to redouble our efforts. We have to go with more fire in our bellies. We know they have had a good, consistent run,” said Parker.

Lebogang Manyama could, meanwhile, make his Soweto Derby debut should coach Giovanni Solinas pick him for the match as he has recovered after being injured in a car crash and is now fully fit.

“Lebo is okay. He has been training. He played in a friendly game on Saturday and he is available for the derby,” said Solinas of the attacking midfielder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.