Castro looking forward to ‘special’ Soweto derby

The Soweto giants are set to meet each other in a Telkom Knockout semifinal match at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“It’s special to play Orlando Pirates in the semi-final of the Telkom Knockout,” Castro told his club’s website. “It promises to be an interesting match and we have to take it, as we want to go through.”

Amakhosi are still reeling from the 2-1 loss they suffered against the Buccaneers when the sides last met in a league match last month.

“We made a few mistakes,” commented Castro. “We didn’t really play good football on the day. However, we have since worked hard on fixing those mistakes and we are positive to get a result on Saturday.

“We don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to reach a cup final, although we will take it step-by-step.

“It’s great that we have taken this game to Durban. It’s already sold out, which means that there will be a fantastic atmosphere at Moses Mabhida Stadium. We love our supporters in KZN. We just need to take our talent onto the field and go out and play.”

