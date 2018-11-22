Ex-Chiefs trialist training with AmaZulu

Konqobe, who had unsuccessful trial stints with Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park, started training with Usuthu on Tuesday.

“We called Konqobe to train with us, everything else is up to him. All we can do is give him an opportunity, the rest is up to him, I don’t want to put him under pressure, I can’t say how long he will be with us for,Johnson told Isolezwe.

The former SuperSport United added that AmaZulu were aware of all the wrongs the player has done in the past, but added that they chose to focus on what the defender can still achieve.

