 
menu
PSL News 22.11.2018 11:52 am

Ex-Chiefs trialist training with AmaZulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ayabulela Konqobe of AmaZulu. ©Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix

Ayabulela Konqobe of AmaZulu. ©Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson has invited defender Ayabulela Konqobe to train with Usuthu.

Konqobe, who had unsuccessful trial stints with Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park, started training with Usuthu on Tuesday.

“We called Konqobe to train with us, everything else is up to him. All we can do is give him an opportunity, the rest is up to him, I don’t want to put him under pressure, I can’t say how long he will be with us for,Johnson told Isolezwe.

The former SuperSport United added that AmaZulu were aware of all the wrongs the player has done in the past, but added that they chose to focus on what the defender can still achieve.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates 24.11.2018
Make or break for Solinas 24.11.2018
Ex-Chiefs striker Mangena’s bail hearing postponed 23.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.