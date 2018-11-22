 
PSL News 22.11.2018 11:49 am

Goalkeeper contemplates Orlando Pirates exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wayne Sandilands of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Wayne Sandilands is open to leaving Orlando Pirates if another team is keen on his services.

Sandilands has struggled to regain his place in the Pirates starting line-up since his howler against Highlands Park in the opening league match of the season.

The 35-year-old was not registered for Pirates’ 2018/19 Caf Champions League squad and says he might move for the right offer.

“Obviously, you never know what might come. The club has to decide at the end of the day,” Sandilands told SABC Sport. “I will only move if God directs me to move. That is the plain truth. The offers may come, but if God doesn’t move me then I won’t move.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper expressed disappointment at being excluded from the Pirates squad for the Caf Champions League.

