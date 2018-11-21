 
PSL News 21.11.2018 03:52 pm

Kerr explains Leopards move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr (BackpagePix)

The former Gor Mahia coach says Black Leopards’ profile didn’t not attract him to the club.

Dylan Kerr was unveiled as the new Leopards coach, coming in to replace Joel Masutha.

The English mentor joined the Limpopo outfit for what he called “my football”.

Kerr said the risk of the club being relegated at the end of the season led to him leaving Kenya and “taking the risk” to move to South Africa to help keep the team in top-flight football.

The 51-year-old won two championship titles with Gor Mahia before leaving the club to join Lidoda Duvha.

“I watched my new team play against Polokwane City in a friendly on Tuesday and my main target now is to help them stay up in the PSL. It is a new chapter in my career but I know we can achieve that feat looking at the players I watched because they are all ready to work hard and get positive results.”

