Ex-Chiefs legend taken in for questioning after drug bust

A former Kaizer Chiefs striker has been reportedly taken in for questioning by police after a drug lab was found in his property in Hillside, Randfontein on Wednesday.

The Sowetan claims that it witnessed the soccer legend being taken into a police van after he had arrived earlier at the plot where police had arrested three men.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said the famous striker was taken in by police for questioning as he owns the property in which police found a drug lab for mandrax.

Dlamini added that police crime intelligence investigation led to the raiding of the house on Wednesday.

