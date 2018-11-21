Percy Tau has been on fire – Baxter

Tau equalised with the last kick of the game, and looked threatening for much of the encounter.

“The combination between Lebo [Lebohang Maboe] and Percy Tau looks very interesting. I think Percy has been on fire the last two games [for Bafana], but when he first went to Belgium I think it took him a little bit of time to clear his head,” said Baxter.

“He had a little patch where he was doubtful but the clouds have cleared now and we’re seeing sunshine.”

Bafana conceded in the first half as Federico Santander found the back of the net from close range just after the half-hour mark. That came as a deflating blow for the hosts, and Baxter needed a word with his troops at the interval as Bafana sought that elusive equaliser.

“On the game itself I don’t think we’re used to playing against a team that shows so much aggression. They were very ready for this game. It was going back to school for a lot of our players.

“Pleasing as it was we learned that when we moved the ball quickly and got into spaces playing our game we gave them problems as well. I said to the players before we went out [for the second half] that if this is a preparation for Libya then we have to make sure that we are difficult to beat.”

Baxter also praised the determination of his side.

“If we keep going and make sure that we learn from our mistakes, and we’re tight and never give up then that’s the first step in being difficult to beat.

“I made some changes and mixed it up a little bit, but the boys kept on going and I think we were really unlucky that we didn’t score before.

“Yes they had big chances. We made bad decisions on transitions, that’s their game. But we gave as good as we got and with better luck we could have got a goal bit earlier,” he said.

