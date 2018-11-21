 
local soccer 21.11.2018 11:11 am

Bantwana end World Cup campaign with defeat to Brazil

ANA
South Africans Kay-Dee Windwogel (L) and Lonathemba Mhlongo (R) vie for the ball with Brazilian Isabella (C) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between South Africa and Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA/Raul Martinez

South Africans Kay-Dee Windwogel (L) and Lonathemba Mhlongo (R) vie for the ball with Brazilian Isabella (C) during a Women's Under 17 World Cup match between South Africa and Brazil, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA/Raul Martinez

The South African national Under-17 team, Bantwana, put out a gallant fight in their 4-1 loss to Brazil at Estadio Charrúa on Montevideo on Tuesday in the third and final Group B match at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Goals from Jheniffer, Julia, Amanda and Maria Eduarda secured the win for Brazil, but they still bowed out of the tournament alongside Bantwana whose consolation goal came from Zethembiso Vilakazi.

South Africa were off to a great start in the first half, catching the Brazilians off-guard with a shot by striker Chelsea Daniels, whose attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Mayara, within the opening minutes of the game.

Bantwana played their best first half since the tournament, ensuring that they applied pressure against the South Americans.

The second half was off to a blazing start with four goals in four minutes. A Selecao broke the deadline from a poor defensive clearance right outside of the box by the captain, who laid it on a golden platter for Julia Beatriz who scored a great volley past Kay-dee Windvogel.

Shortly afterwards, a direct red card was shown to Miche Minnies for a handball that led to a penalty and striker Julia making no mistake finishing it and putting Brazil 2-0 up.

Bantwana managed to pull one back within minutes through Zithembiso Vilakazi who scored their first goal of the tournament.

Brazil further inflicted pain on Bantwana in the 59th minute of the half with their opponents going up 4-1, courtesy to Player-of-the-Match Maria Eduarda.

On the other side of the country Mexico and Japan drew 1-1, enough to see them both progress in Group B, with Brazil and South Africa booking a plane ticket back home.

