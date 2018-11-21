 
PSL News 21.11.2018 10:45 am

Wits close to signing Ntshumayelo?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thandani Ntshumayelo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is pleased with the progress made by former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo.

Ntshumayelo has been training with Wits since September after his drug ban was lifted following his successful appeal.

Hunt says he would like to sign Ntshumayelo, whom he believes can still play football but needs to improve on his fitness.

“I hope so (he signs). I think so. It’s not a bad call. I don’t know if we’ve got the budget, that’s going to be a problem. But I told him he’s going to play for nothing. He must pay me,” joked Hunt.

Hunt also revealed that Ntshumayelo runs for up to 40 km a day and jokingly said he needs to run from Cape Town to Johannesburg to prove he is fit.

