Out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has confirmed he is looking for an exit from the club.

Lebese joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2016-17 season.

After making 14 appearances during the 2017/18 season‚ Lebese has been reduced to a spectator at the Brazilians this season.

Now the winger has confirmed that he and his manager Steve Kapeluschnik met with Sundowns’ management asking that he either be loaned out in January or released from a contract that runs until June 2020.

“It didn’t happen the way I expected‚” Lebese admitted to TimesLIVE.

“So‚ like a professional‚ I had a couple of meetings and I’m looking to make a move next year.

“It was disappointing. It was a childhood dream. I’m glad that it happened. No hard feelings. Like I said‚ it wasn’t what I thought it would be.”

Lebese does not regret having made the move to Sundowns from Chiefs, saying he fulfilled his childhood dream by signing for the Brazilians.

