Brockie wants change of system at Sundowns

Brockie is not a ball-player in contrast to most, if not all, Masandawana attackers.

Brockie’s difficulty in settling and adjusting to Mosimane’s system has seen him spend more time on the substitutes’ bench and in the stands more than on the pitch and he has only scored one official goal since joining the Brazilians in January.

“The whole team is not going to change for me but obviously when I am playing there should be a little adjustment,” said the former SuperSport United striker.

ALSO READ: Brockie eyeing top goalscorer award

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.