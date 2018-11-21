 
PSL News 21.11.2018 10:09 am

Brockie wants change of system at Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie says he would like his coach Pitso Mosimane to alter the playing style so he can fit into the team.

Brockie is not a ball-player in contrast to most, if not all, Masandawana attackers.

Brockie’s difficulty in settling and adjusting to Mosimane’s system has seen him spend more time on the substitutes’ bench and in the stands more than on the pitch and he has only scored one official goal since joining the Brazilians in January.

“The whole team is not going to change for me but obviously when I am playing there should be a little adjustment,” said the former SuperSport United striker.

ALSO READ: Brockie eyeing top goalscorer award

 

