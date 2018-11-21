Chiefs holding thumbs for Manyama ahead of Soweto derby

Lebogang Manyama’s availability for Kaizer Chiefs’ crucial Telkom Knockout semifinal against Orlando Pirates at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium will only be confirmed on Thursday, but he has started training with the squad.

Manyama was injured in a car accident on October 17 and has been out since but he could make a welcome return against the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Veteran striker Bernard Parker was also missing in the team’s last few games but it is believed he has recovered and will be fit for Saturday’s match.

“We only do injury updates on Tuesdays but I can confirm Manyama has started training. Even if you were asking about the fittest player in the team right now I would not confirm nor deny their availability at this time as that we do on Thursdays,” said club spokesman Vina Maphosa.

Coach Giovanni Solinas said he hoped to have both Manyama and Parker ready in time for the titanic clash.

“I hope we can recover these players. It is very important, because that will give us more options in the starting line-up and more options also on the bench,” said Solinas after the goalless draw against Chippa United in an Absa Premiership match in Durban.

Although the 28-year-old is yet to score in the colours of the Glamour Boys, he has previously proved to be a big threat to goalkeepers.

Amakhosi have, meanwhile, given an update on young midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa who was seriously injured when he was also involved in a car accident on November 3 in the Free State when he was on his way home to KwaZulu-Natal.

Through their club website, Chiefs reported that the 18-year-old was out of Intensive Care in hospital and he was stabilising.

“Wiseman Meyiwa is out of ICU. He is stable under the care of a specialist’s supervision. The club appreciates all the messages of support and prayers for Meyiwa,” read the statement.

