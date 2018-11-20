 
local soccer 20.11.2018 07:03 pm

Blow by blow: South Africa vs Paraguay

Derlis Gonzalez (bottom) of Paraguay in action with Motjeka Madisha of South Africa during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly soccer match between South Africa and Paraguay at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa, 20 November 2018. EPA/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU This image is intended for Editorial use (e.g. news articles). Any commercial use (e.g. ad campaigns) requires additional clearance. Contact: photo@backpagemedia.co.za for more information

Welcome to our live coverage of the Nelson Mandela Challenge match between Bafana Bafana and Paraguay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this evening.

Stuart Baxter’s men head into clash on the back of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action, where they drew 1-1 with Nigeria.

Starting XI:

Bafana XI: Keet, Madisha, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Mphahlele, Maboe, Mabunda, Mokoena, Pule, Mothiba, Tau.
Subs: Williams, Mkhwanazi, Makaringe, Hlanti, Zwane, Serero, Ndlovu, Lorch.

Paraguay: Silva, Valdez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso, Ortiz, Rojas, Gonzalez, Dominiquez, Almiron, Santander.

 

