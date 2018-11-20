Blow by blow: South Africa vs Paraguay

Stuart Baxter’s men head into clash on the back of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action, where they drew 1-1 with Nigeria.
Starting XI:
Bafana XI: Keet, Madisha, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Mphahlele, Maboe, Mabunda, Mokoena, Pule, Mothiba, Tau.
Subs: Williams, Mkhwanazi, Makaringe, Hlanti, Zwane, Serero, Ndlovu, Lorch.
Paraguay: Silva, Valdez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso, Ortiz, Rojas, Gonzalez, Dominiquez, Almiron, Santander.
FT: Bafana Bafana 1-1 Paraguay
Goaaaal… on the 90th minute, Percy Tau
1-1#NelsonMandelaChallenge
79' the outstanding Pule with a snap shot but it doesn't trouble Silva
15 minutes to go, still @BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
60' very little goalmouth action from both sides as it remains@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
The second half between @BafanaBafana v Paraguay is now underway @BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
HT: @BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay
40' another lightning counter attack by Paraguay but the attempt comes off the upright with Madisha struggling with the visitors pace@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
36' top save by Silva after Pule had been put through@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
31' Paraguay take the lead through Federico Santander after Darren Keet had spilled the initial attempt@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge
30' Vincent Pule with a long range shot that goes narrowly wide. Good attempt
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
28' scramble in the box involving Tau & Lebo Mothiba but Paraguay survive
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
26' Tau with another chance but the shot is weak and Silva makes an easy save
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
The visitors almost take a surprise lead from a counter attack but the attempt comes off the upright and back into play
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
Bafana Bafana are starting ask questions and probing the Paraguay defence
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
Percy Tau with a chance in the 2nd minute but Paraguay keeper Antony Silva parried the shot for a corner
0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge
The match between @BafanaBafana v Paraguay has started here at Moses Mabhida Stadium #NelsonMandelaChallenge
@BafanaBafana on arrival at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the #NelsonMandelaChallenge against Paraguay @SAFA_net @NMCF_SA pic.twitter.com/ciE6rYZ8TA
Paraguay on arrival at Moses Mabhida Stadium #NelsonMandelaChallenge @SAFA_net @NMCF_SA pic.twitter.com/j8y2AvGetC
