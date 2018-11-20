Blow by blow: South Africa vs Paraguay

Stuart Baxter’s men head into clash on the back of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action, where they drew 1-1 with Nigeria.

Starting XI:

Bafana XI: Keet, Madisha, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Mphahlele, Maboe, Mabunda, Mokoena, Pule, Mothiba, Tau.

Subs: Williams, Mkhwanazi, Makaringe, Hlanti, Zwane, Serero, Ndlovu, Lorch.

Paraguay: Silva, Valdez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso, Ortiz, Rojas, Gonzalez, Dominiquez, Almiron, Santander.

FT: Bafana Bafana 1-1 Paraguay — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

Goaaaal… on the 90th minute, Percy Tau

1-1#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

79' the outstanding Pule with a snap shot but it doesn't trouble Silva — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

15 minutes to go, still @BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

60' very little goalmouth action from both sides as it remains@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

The second half between @BafanaBafana v Paraguay is now underway @BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

40' another lightning counter attack by Paraguay but the attempt comes off the upright with Madisha struggling with the visitors pace@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

36' top save by Silva after Pule had been put through@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

31' Paraguay take the lead through Federico Santander after Darren Keet had spilled the initial attempt@BafanaBafana 0-1 Paraguay #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

30' Vincent Pule with a long range shot that goes narrowly wide. Good attempt

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2018

28' scramble in the box involving Tau & Lebo Mothiba but Paraguay survive

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2018

26' Tau with another chance but the shot is weak and Silva makes an easy save

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2018

The visitors almost take a surprise lead from a counter attack but the attempt comes off the upright and back into play

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

Bafana Bafana are starting ask questions and probing the Paraguay defence

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

Percy Tau with a chance in the 2nd minute but Paraguay keeper Antony Silva parried the shot for a corner

0-0#NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

The match between @BafanaBafana v Paraguay has started here at Moses Mabhida Stadium #NelsonMandelaChallenge — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) 20 November 2018

