We have moved on from the Ndoro saga – Ajax CEO

This comes after the Urban Warriors agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the PSL over what has been termed as the Tendai Ndoro saga.

Ajax were relegated to the NFDE last season after they were deducted points by the PSL for fielding Ndoro who had turned out for two other club’s in one season which goes against Fifa rules.

They took the matter to court where Judge Denise Fisher’s ruled that Ajax should be reinstated in the Absa Premiership.

The Premier Soccer League appealed that ruling. However Ajax have since agreed to abandon the court case, which resulted in the PSL to withdraw their appeal.

Efstathiou believes the court case could have taken five years to resolve and they would have been left with a huge legal bill if they had decided to keep fighting.

“We wanted to be vindicated for the wrongs we believe we didn’t make, but we need to move on and concentrate our efforts of being promoted,” said Efstathiou.

“If you follow the procedure from there to the Constitutional Court, back to Fifa, back to DC, back to full damages claim it could go again to appeal to appeal…. and finish in around four or five years’ time. It will be easier to fight on the field rather than in the courts. It was a hard pill to swallow but we made the decision and we moved on.”

