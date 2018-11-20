 
PSL News 20.11.2018 03:30 pm

Ntshangase attracts interest from Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phumlani Ntshangase of Bidvest Wits celebrates as Wits are crowned the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership Champions (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates are said to be monitoring Phumlani Ntshangase’s situation and could snap him up at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Ntshangase is currently on loan at SuperSport United from Bidvest Wits.

According to Isolezwe, Pirates and SuperSport are keen to sign the player, who has a year left on his Wits contract.

“SuperSport are interested in having him permanently,” a source told Isolezwe. “Another team who keeps asking about him is Pirates, they have not made an official offer yet, but they are interested.”

Ntshangase, who spent much of last season on the bench at Wits, is a regular player at SuperSport and is playing well, hence the interest on his services.

