Ntshangase attracts interest from Pirates

Ntshangase is currently on loan at SuperSport United from Bidvest Wits.

According to Isolezwe, Pirates and SuperSport are keen to sign the player, who has a year left on his Wits contract.

“SuperSport are interested in having him permanently,” a source told Isolezwe. “Another team who keeps asking about him is Pirates, they have not made an official offer yet, but they are interested.”

Ntshangase, who spent much of last season on the bench at Wits, is a regular player at SuperSport and is playing well, hence the interest on his services.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.