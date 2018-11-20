Brockie eyeing top goalscorer award

Brockie has one league goal for the Brazilians this season. However, the former SuperSport United striker believes if he can get a few more goals in the near future he would put himself in a great position to challenge for the Lesley Manyathela golden boot award.

“This is a goal for every striker and I am not different. Considering the circumstances over the last 13 months I am happy with one (goal),” said Brockie.

“I always want to get into double figures and I want to challenge for the golden boot in the league. I think the top scorer is on five goals or something like that.

“I’ve gone 13 months without a goal but now I’m a few goals behind the golden boot leader.

“I know that a lot of clubs have had a variation of goal scorers, it is not just coming from one player but to win trophies you do need a main goal scorer and hopefully now that the first one has come I hope to be that person,” Brockie concluded.

