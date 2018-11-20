 
PSL News 20.11.2018 03:27 pm

Brockie eyeing top goalscorer award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Jeremy Brockie wants to win the Absa Premiership top goalscorer’s award this season.

Brockie has one league goal for the Brazilians this season. However, the former SuperSport United striker believes if he can get a few more goals in the near future he would put himself in a great position to challenge for the Lesley Manyathela golden boot award.

“This is a goal for every striker and I am not different. Considering the circumstances over the last 13 months I am happy with one (goal),” said Brockie.

“I always want to get into double figures and I want to challenge for the golden boot in the league. I think the top scorer is on five goals or something like that.

“I’ve gone 13 months without a goal but now I’m a few goals behind the golden boot leader.

“I know that a lot of clubs have had a variation of goal scorers, it is not just coming from one player but to win trophies you do need a main goal scorer and hopefully now that the first one has come I hope to be that person,” Brockie concluded.

 

