Mhlongo explains his absence from NFD club

On Monday, the National First Division club released a statement stating that Mhlongo was last seen at work on November 13 after they had asked him to work closely with the club’s new technical director Sammy Troughton.

Mhlongo, however, says he had a personal matter which he had to attend to and refused to comment on claims that he did not want to work with Troughton.

“I have been away because my uncle passed away, we have just buried him. I am still in Johannesburg. I cannot comment further on this because I have not seen the statement from the team. I do not want to speak about other people (referring to Troughton),” told Mhlongo told The Sowetan.

When asked if he has informed the club about his bereavement, Mhlongo said he did not wish to speak about as it was a private and personal matter.

