PSL News 20.11.2018 09:44 am

Leopards appoint Kerr as head coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr (BackpagePix)

Black Leopards have announced the appointment of Dylan Kerr as their new head coach.

Phakaaathi reported on Monday that the former Gor Mahia coach was the favourite to replace Joel Masutha who was released due to poor results.

And now Lidoda Duvha have confirmed his appointment.

The Englishman led Gor to two Kenyan league titles during his 16-month reign – winning 51 matches, 16 draws, and 12 defeats in 79 games.

Leopards are currently in position 14 on the log standings with nine points after 11 matches.

They were scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next Absa Premiership encounter, but the clash has since been postponed due to the Brazilians’ CAF Champions League exploits.

