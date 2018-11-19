Chiefs to play Caf Confed Cup clash in PE

Kaizer Chiefs will play their CAF Confederation Cup match against Zanzibar’s Zimamoto in Port Elizabeth at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The much-awaited preliminary stage first-leg encounter is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 28 (start at 7.30pm).

The match will mark the first time since 2016 that Chiefs are in continental action.

Chiefs’ next match is this week in the Telkom Knockout semifinal against Orlando Pirates on Saturday in Durban.

