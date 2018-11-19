 
African Soccer 19.11.2018 04:17 pm

Chiefs to play Caf Confed Cup clash in PE

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (31) celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The much-awaited preliminary stage first-leg encounter is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 28

Kaizer Chiefs will play their CAF Confederation Cup match against Zanzibar’s Zimamoto in Port Elizabeth at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The much-awaited preliminary stage first-leg encounter is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 28 (start at 7.30pm).

The match will mark the first time since 2016 that Chiefs are in continental action.

Chiefs’ next match is this week in the Telkom Knockout semifinal against Orlando Pirates on Saturday in Durban.

