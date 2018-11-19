Free State Stars snap up Zambian striker

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Free State Stars has signed Zambian striker Tapson Kaseba from Green Eagles.

According to Phakaaathi source in Zambia, Kaseba, who scored 18 goals for Eagles to help the Zambia National Service (ZNS) finish fourth on the log last season, and he is set to complete his move to Ea Lla Koto in January.

Stars general Rantsi Mokoena could not confirm nor deny the news that they have signed Kaseba.

“It’s no secret that we’re looking to bolster the squad, but at this stage I cannot confirm nor deny anything. We’ll make the announcement at an appropriate time,” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

Stars are also looking for a coach after partying ways with Luc Eymael and Mokoena says they will not announce the new coach once they have agreed terms with their target.

“We’ll make an announcement soon about the new coach, but at this stage I can’t reveal names until everything has been agreed to.”

Asked if they’ll announce the new coach before the Stars match against Orlando Pirates on December 11, Mokoena said: “We’ll make the announcement at the right time.”

