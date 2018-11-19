 
menu
African Soccer 19.11.2018 11:33 am

It was a moment of brilliance – Banyana coach

ANA
Desiree Ellis head coach of South Africa during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Desiree Ellis head coach of South Africa during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Following their surprise 1-0 win over Nigeria in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Cape Coast, Ghana, on Sunday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has sung the praises of her troops.

“Even though they had a lot of possession, they didn’t really fight us except only one moment. It took us a moment of brilliance to decide the match,” said Ellis referring to the 85th minute strike from Thembi Kgatlana which decided the contest.

READ: Banyana upset Nigeria in Women’s Afcon opener

“We played against a very good side today and one moment of loss of concentration in the end decided the game. I said at pre-match press conference that we needed to be phenomenal and execute the plan.

“We planned very well and executed it. We gave it our all out there and we said the first game of the tournament is most important and it is even bigger playing Nigeria. The victory is not only for us, but for the people back home.”

South Africa next take on Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018
Bafana will play attacking football against Nigeria – Maboe 15.11.2018
Another TV blackout for Bafana as Safa/SABC talks stall 14.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.