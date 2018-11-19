It was a moment of brilliance – Banyana coach

“Even though they had a lot of possession, they didn’t really fight us except only one moment. It took us a moment of brilliance to decide the match,” said Ellis referring to the 85th minute strike from Thembi Kgatlana which decided the contest.

“We played against a very good side today and one moment of loss of concentration in the end decided the game. I said at pre-match press conference that we needed to be phenomenal and execute the plan.

“We planned very well and executed it. We gave it our all out there and we said the first game of the tournament is most important and it is even bigger playing Nigeria. The victory is not only for us, but for the people back home.”

South Africa next take on Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

