African Soccer 18.11.2018 09:50 pm

Banyana upset Nigeria in Women’s Afcon opener

ANA
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates goal during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Nigeria the 18 November 2018 at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kgatlana struck late into the game to give the South Africans a shocking win over their perennial rivals.

A brilliant strike by substitute Thembi Kgatlana five minutes from time handed South Africa a dream start in the tournament, as they beat holders Nigeria 1-0 in their Group B Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener on Sunday in Cape Coast.

Banyana gave a good account of themselves right from the start of the game making early incursions in the game. They came very close with the opener in the 27th minute but Refiloe Jane’s effort was weak to beat goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

Nigeria’s biggest opportunity came their way in the 33rd minute when Desire Oparanozie missed a sitter, following a brilliant play by Asisat Oshoala. Oparanozie surprisingly blasted wide with only the South African goalie to beat after being put through by Oshoala.

South Africa came very close again seven minutes into the second half as Jermaine Seoposenwe’s attempt missed the goal by a whisker. Kgatlana finally broke the game’s duck in the 85th minute to decide the encounter.

South Africa next take on Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

 

