Baxter disappointed by ‘unbrave’ Bafana

The draw meant that Bafana have to avoid defeat against Libya in their last group match in March in order to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“I’m disappointed a little bit and I’m proud a little bit. We’ve taken four points off the Super Eagles and the only goal we’ve conceded so far in the tournament is an own goal,” Baxter told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I’m disappointed that we weren’t braver, we said at halftime we give them problems when we get through and get our movements, we run people away and challenge them one v one. And in the second half we started to go long. We started to go really long and that’s a sign of nerves that we don’t want to concede.

“I want a good run and delivery but not just hook it over the defence. Even the problems we gave them in the second half were the same, combinations. I’m little bit disappointed but the fight goes on,” head added

Baxter also explained why he substituted Thulani Serero and replaced him with Thembinkosi Lorch.

“It was a big one for Thulani to come in because we didn’t have him in the game the way we wanted. So I changed him and put Percy (Tau) as a 10. We pulled Lorch as a winger. It didn’t come out the way I wanted. I wanted play in between so the runs could come.

“But Thulani worked his socks off and showed a good attitude in camp so that’s not the problem.”

