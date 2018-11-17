Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Nigeria

Thulani Hlatshwayo will once again captain the side and he will be playing alongside Buhle Mkhwanazi at centre back. Thamsanqa Mkhize starts at right back, while Sifiso Hlanti will play on the left side of defence.

As expected, Thulani Serero will start the match and will be supporting Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba in attack.

Bafana XI: Khune, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Serero, Mothiba, Tau.

Subs: Keet, Ndlovu, Pule, Madisha, Maela, Mokoena, Lorch.

Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Balogun, Ekong, Omeru, Collins, Etebo, Ogu, Iwobi, Musa, Kali, Iheanacho.

Subs: Akpeyi, Success, Onyekuru, Chukwueze, Ajayi, Agu, Idowu.

