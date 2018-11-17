 
Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Nigeria

Thulani Serero of South Africa celebrates his goal during 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has announced his starting line-up to face Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium this afternoon.

Thulani Hlatshwayo will once again captain the side and he will be playing alongside Buhle Mkhwanazi at centre back. Thamsanqa Mkhize starts at right back, while Sifiso Hlanti will play on the left side of defence.

As expected, Thulani Serero will start the match and will be supporting Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba in attack.

Bafana XI: Khune, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Serero, Mothiba, Tau.
Subs: Keet, Ndlovu, Pule, Madisha, Maela, Mokoena, Lorch.

Nigeria XI: Ezenwa, Balogun, Ekong, Omeru, Collins, Etebo, Ogu, Iwobi, Musa, Kali, Iheanacho.
Subs: Akpeyi, Success, Onyekuru, Chukwueze, Ajayi, Agu, Idowu.

 

