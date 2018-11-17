Blow by blow: South Africa vs Nigeria

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The winner of the clash will automatically qualify for Cameroon while the losers will have to wait a little longer until the final qualifiers in March next year.

Nigeria are on the verge of booking their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as they face South Afria today.

Both teams are also depleted coming into this clash but the visitors have a great record against the South Africans.

There have been 10 previous matches involving South Africa and Nigeria with the West Africans leading the head-to-head by six wins to one.

The hosts were victorious in the last meeting between both teams as they claimed a 2-0 away victory in Nigeria.

