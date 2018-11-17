 
menu
African Soccer 17.11.2018 02:26 pm

Blow by blow: South Africa vs Nigeria

Oghenekaro Etebo of Nigeria attempt to score block by Ramahlwe Mphahlele of South Africa during the 2019 Afcon football qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria. @Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

Oghenekaro Etebo of Nigeria attempt to score block by Ramahlwe Mphahlele of South Africa during the 2019 Afcon football qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria. @Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

It’s a simple equation when Bafana Bafana meet Nigeria in an Afcon qualifier at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The winner of the clash will automatically qualify for Cameroon while the losers will have to wait a little longer until the final qualifiers in March next year.

Nigeria are on the verge of booking their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as they face South Afria today.

Both teams are also depleted coming into this clash but the visitors have a great record against the South Africans.

There have been 10 previous matches involving South Africa and Nigeria with the West Africans leading the head-to-head by six wins to one.

The hosts were victorious in the last meeting between both teams as they claimed a 2-0 away victory in Nigeria.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.