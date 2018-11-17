Don’t take Nigeria lightly, warns Bafana legend

Bafana Bafana legend Pollen Ndlanya has warned the national team against resting on the laurels of having beaten Nigeria 2-0 in their own backyard as they prepare to welcome them to the FNB Stadium tomorrow for the return 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Stuart Baxter’s side face the Super Eagles in a showdown for three points with both side vying for top spot in Group E. Nigeria are ahead by a single point, even though Bafana beat them in Uyo in Match 2017.

“Let’s leave that mentality that we beat them before, we shouldn’t go with that approach. Every game is a different ball-game,” Ndlanya told Phakaaathi.

“We’ve all got two legs and they all have two legs, it is a question of who wants it more and I know we want it more than anything. It is not going to be easy, they need the three points and so do we.

“It will be a very difficult one because Nigeria are a good team and they have a huge support base in South Africa, it won’t be like they are playing away. We know their experience and a lot of their players are playing in Europe but we have the guts and the players who can do the job for us as long as the players have a positive attitude,” said the legend.

Ndlanya went on to say that Nigeria have since improved after their 2-0 home loss to Bafana, warning that the Super Eagles are soaring.

“Nigeria know how good Bafana are from the fact that we beat them at home. At that point they were looking for winning combinations and had not jelled but I watched them against Libya. They are a very good and strong team. We need to approach it in a different way, let’s forget about the past and focus on this game – the starting line-up and all the players who come off the bench will need to give 110%.”

