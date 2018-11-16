Chidzambwa set for Leopards return – report

The 66-year-old coached Leopards from 2010 to 2012 before returning to Zimbabwe.

Lidoda Duvha are currently without a head coach following the departure of Joel Masutha.

Assistant coach Morgan Shivambu is in charge of the team on a temporary basis as the club searches for a new coach.

And now it has emerged that Leopards are eyeing Chidzambwa to take over the team. Chidzambwa is the current head coach of the Zimbabwean national team.

According to SBNews Leopards chairman David Thidiela and Chidzambwa have a bond and would like to work together again.

Former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has also been linked with the Leopards job after he resigned from Stars on the same day that Masutha quit his job Lidoda Duvha coach.

