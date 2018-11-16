Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune

Khune added that they want to rectify that this weekend when they face Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Khune wants the South African national team to start producing result and live up to the expectation of supporters.

“I think our people deserve better. We have to win every match we play. We have great players with great potential to play so many matches and win them, sometimes we don’t do justice to our fans and country, and they have every right to be mad at us,” Khune told reporters.

Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria in Uyo in the first clash and are hoping to use this as motivation for Saturday’s clash.

