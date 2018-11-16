Celtic striker targets golden boot award

The striker is confident the system employed by Celtic coach Steve Komphela can help him reach his personal target.

“I have set a target and I think I can achieve it, we create a lot of chances I just have to take them,” explained Mabasa. “Coach Steve has come and changed the mind-set, to say it doesn’t matter if we are a small team we can achieve if we put our minds to it and we just have to work hard.”

Mabasa has already scored five goals in 10 games for Siwelele in the current campaign. He is 10 goals shy of his personal target, with 20 games to go before the end of the 2018/19 season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.