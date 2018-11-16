 
PSL News 16.11.2018 01:39 pm

Celtic striker targets golden boot award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jean Munganga of Black Leopards and Tshegofatso Mabasa of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic at Thohoyandou Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has set a personal target of 15 goals for the 2018/19 season.

The striker is confident the system employed by Celtic coach Steve Komphela can help him reach his personal target.

“I have set a target and I think I can achieve it, we create a lot of chances I just have to take them,” explained Mabasa. “Coach Steve has come and changed the mind-set, to say it doesn’t matter if we are a small team we can achieve if we put our minds to it and we just have to work hard.”

Mabasa has already scored five goals in 10 games for Siwelele in the current campaign. He is 10 goals shy of his personal target, with 20 games to go before the end of the 2018/19 season.

