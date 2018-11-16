Castle Lager partners with Bafana Bafana

Over the years, Castle Lager has established its place in South African communities as a brand which celebrates unity, bringing friends together and creating a spirit of solidarity. The #SmashTheLabel campaign is a true testament to the Castle Lager brand ethos, which is to celebrate diversity and take a stand against stereotypes.

The striking #SmashTheLabel movement was launched in July of 2018, calling on all South Africans to look beyond stereotypes and unite against any form of discrimination.

“Castle Lager is using #SmashTheLabel as a platform to open conversations and encourage South Africans to stand against any form of stereotypes, including xenophobia. The brand believes in the spirit of Ubuntu and wants to motivate all South Africans to follow suit. In addition to that, we are grateful that through our partnership with the national team, we are able to work together for a good cause. We trust that the two teams will deliver an exciting fixture and we wish the boys well.” said Castle Lager’s Brand Director, Vaughan Croeser.

Given the recent attacks on foreign internationals at the hands of South Africans, the recurring xenophobic epidemic has revealed a tainted image of our modern day society.

“The xenophobic attacks are a direct manifestation of how dangerous labels and stereotypes can be, and as a unifying, proudly South African brand, we know that is not a reflection of who South Africans are. “ added Croeser.

Through such initiatives, Castle Lager believes that regardless of one’s nationality, we remain a rainbow nation of diverse cultures and backgrounds. #SmashTheLabel is truly a movement that all South Africans can support and stand by in unison.

To further showcase the spirit of camaraderie, music sensations AKA of South Africa and Kiddominant of Nigeria will perform their hit track “Fela in Versace” ahead of the match as a symbol of unity , an uncommon occurrence at a national team’s fixture.

As a proud supporter of the beautiful game of football, AKA expressed how proud he was to be a part of such a great initiative. He believes that there is nothing that brings people together like good music and a great game of football.

Castle Lager is encouraging South Africans to unify and rally behind Bafana Bafana while they share a beer with their fellow African brothers and sisters.

The Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria AFCON qualifier will kick-off at 3pm at the FNB Stadium.

