The team driver was treated better than me at Chippa – Heric

He said he also almost took the decision to quit football because he was treated worse than the team’s bus driver.

“The way I was fired at Chippa made me change my mind about football… but then I thought I should never work with difficult people again. The way they humiliated me and my family was bad and they continue to do it and nobody is doing anything about it. I have decided that I will only work for decent people who will not underestimate my job, who will treat me like a human, like a coach,” Heric told Phakaaathi on Friday.

Heric had been brought in when the team was in trouble and he managed to stabilise them and they avoided relegation dogfight and he was promised a longer contract after that. But one afternoon as he was on his way from training, he got home to find an email that told him he was no longer needed.

“I got a confirmation that my contract would be extended as they would exercise the option to renew. And later on I got an email that I was being released. I had already rejected two clubs who wanted my services. I had nowhere to go. It was very difficult and it was humiliating for me and my family,” he said.

