Nigeria will beat ‘talkative’ Bafana – Musa

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa is confident that the Super Eagles will beat their host, South Africa, in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend.

The sides are set to meet at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Musa told KweseESPN: “There is no difficulty in the team ahead of the match against South Africa. We are not missing those who are absent due to injuries – injuries are part of the game. They would have loved to be here; we are determined to get the win over the South Africans. Everyone invited [has] the same goal.

“We are not underrating the South Africans. We are going out there in Johannesburg to beat them in their home. We are not disrespecting them because they talk a lot but we are not afraid of them. Everyone in the team is ready for the match and we are sure that after 90 minutes, we will get a win and not a loss.

“Every player in the team has a chance to prove themselves because everyone here is talented. Whoever has the chance to start will have the same thing at the back of their mind – helping the team to get a win.”

Nigeria, who top Group E standings, need a win to seal qualification, while Bafana Bafana, who are second in Group E, need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

South Africa beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo last year in the first match of the qualifiers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.