Thobejane fired by ABC Motsepe League team

Former Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane, famous for his quotable quote: “football can kill you real death” has been fired by Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side FC Ma-Lions. The team confirmed the news on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

“The club would like to confirm the departure of our coaching staff. Kgoloko Thobejane as the head coach, Tsegofatso Machoene as goalkeeper coach and Delbert Lekoena as kit manager were released yesterday (Thursday),” read part of the post.

Under Thobejane, FC Ma-Lion had won only one game, drawn one and lost eight in 10 matches, leaving them bottom of the standings.

“We have a lot of respect for them and are thankful for the contributions they have made to this club. A lot of thought and consideration has gone into this decision which was made with the best interests of the club moving forward. We wish them well for the future,” the post said.

Thobejane was fired at Baroka last season after he was found guilty of misconduct following claims that he had failed to conduct himself professionally while in the team bus on a trip from Bethlehem where the team had played Free State Stars.

He is the one who got Bakgaga promoted to the top flight and was generally applauded for the exciting football the team played and he had to quit his job as a teacher to focus entirely on his coaching career.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.