 
menu
PSL News 16.11.2018 10:51 am

Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Giovanni Solinas (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has backed under fire coach Giovanni Solinas to continue his tenure as Amakhosi coach.

Recent media reports have suggested that the Italian mentor might leave Chiefs before the end of the season, with former Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral mentioned as his possible replacement.

Another coach who was linked to the Chiefs job is former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke. Motaung, however, has rubbished these reports.

“There’s nothing of such. I think it’s just speculation – it’s media speculation‚” Motaung told SowetanLIVE.

“We have not even engaged Muhsin at all‚ with due respect. I think that’s just mere speculation.”

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs trialist training with Highlands

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018
Chiefs legend unhappy with Amakhosi’s inconsistency 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.