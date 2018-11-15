Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles

In one of the incidents that took place on the day, a Sundowns fan went to the Pirates technical area and attacked assistant Rhulani Mokwena.

Before that Pirates were accused of parking their team bus in the home team’s space, with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane accusing Pirates of disrespecting them at their own home ground.

“When I was a player our main focus for us was to entertain. It’s unfortunate when you see other things come into the game and spoiling the whole thing. It’s no longer about football,” Malesela was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

Malesela added that the rivalry between Pirates and Sundowns dates back to when he was still playing and it stayed on the field.

