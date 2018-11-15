Former Stars duo surface at Leopards

Former Platinum Stars midfielders Robert Ng’ambi and Lehlogonolo Masalesa are training with the Black Leopards with the hope of securing contracts.

The duo joins former Dikwena teammate Abia Nale at Lidoda Duvha.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Nale was close to joining the Leopards after impressing Joel Masutha and his technical team.

However, with Masutha having left Lidoda Duvha, it remains to be seen if the club will still sign the former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United winger.

