PSL News 15.11.2018 03:29 pm

Former Stars duo surface at Leopards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Robert Ng'ambi during Platinum Stars training. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The duo joins former Dikwena teammate Abia Nale at Lidoda Duvha.

Former Platinum Stars midfielders Robert Ng’ambi and Lehlogonolo Masalesa are training with the Black Leopards with the hope of securing contracts.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Nale was close to joining the Leopards after impressing Joel Masutha and his technical team.

However, with Masutha having left Lidoda Duvha, it remains to be seen if the club will still sign the former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United winger.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs winger close to completing Leopards move

