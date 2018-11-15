 
menu
PSL News 15.11.2018 03:13 pm

Ex-Chiefs trialist training with Highlands

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ayabulela Konqobe of AmaZulu. ©Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix

Ayabulela Konqobe of AmaZulu. ©Ryan Wilkisky/Backpagepix

Former Thanda Royal and Chippa United defender Ayabulela Konqobe is training with Highlands Park as he tries to revive his football career.

The 22-year-old defender is hoping to earn himself a contract with the Lions of the North after he failed to secure a contract with Kaizer Chiefs, whom he trained with at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama confirmed to Phakaaathi that Konqobe started training with his side on Wednesday.

“He is here with us, he joined yesterday (Wednesday),” Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“It is too early to say anything, we will assess him,” he added.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United 10.11.2018
Whose A’sphelelanga is it anyway? Vusi Nova song sparks controversy 6.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.