Ex-Chiefs trialist training with Highlands

The 22-year-old defender is hoping to earn himself a contract with the Lions of the North after he failed to secure a contract with Kaizer Chiefs, whom he trained with at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama confirmed to Phakaaathi that Konqobe started training with his side on Wednesday.

“He is here with us, he joined yesterday (Wednesday),” Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“It is too early to say anything, we will assess him,” he added.

