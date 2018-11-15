Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya

The National team takes on the Super Eagles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Let’s give him a chance, he can do wonders, and encourage each and every player in the team,” Ndlanya told Phakaaathi.

“He is a young boy and he is very talented and we need him in this game. Let’s put politics aside, we don’t need politics, we need a player who can deliver. Hopefully he has leant, I have watched some of his interviews and he sounds so positive that he will deliver and make sure that the country wins,” the legendary striker added before he went on to say Stuart Baxter needs “fighters” more than star players.

“We don’t need stars, we need players who work hard and fighters and the workaholics who will fight inside the field because with these stars sometimes you get disappointed,” Ndlanya concluded.

