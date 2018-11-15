Mosimane tips Chiefs and Pirates to reach Caf group stages

Mosimane also believes Free State Stars will reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs and Stars will play in the Caf Confederation Cup while Orlando Pirates will join Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

“I think Pirates will be in the group stages, the quality is good. I think Free State Stars has the quality to get to the group stages of the Confederation Cup, same as Kaizer Chiefs,” Mosimane told reporters.

Sundowns have reached the group stages of the Caf Champions league for three successive seasons.

