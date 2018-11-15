 
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (31) celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are listed as the richest club in Africa with a net worth of over $28 million.

The UK-based Finances of Football has ranked Kaizer Chiefs as the second-richest club in Africa.

Amakhosi are said to be worth just over $22 million (about R314 million).

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are listed as the richest club in Africa with a net worth of over $28 million (over R399 million).

Chiefs rival Orlando Pirates come in at number 6 with and are said to be worth over $15 million (over R214 million).

Mamelodi Sundowns, the only other South African club to feature in the top 20 of Africa’s richest clubs, come in at number 13 and are reportedly worth just over $9 million (over R128 million).

