Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report

The UK-based Finances of Football has ranked Kaizer Chiefs as the second-richest club in Africa.
Amakhosi are said to be worth just over $22 million (about R314 million).
Egyptian giants Al Ahly are listed as the richest club in Africa with a net worth of over $28 million (over R399 million).
Chiefs rival Orlando Pirates come in at number 6 with and are said to be worth over $15 million (over R214 million).
Mamelodi Sundowns, the only other South African club to feature in the top 20 of Africa’s richest clubs, come in at number 13 and are reportedly worth just over $9 million (over R128 million).
Latest #African Club #RichList. Based on club accounts & also annual budgets from reliable sources. As ever South African #PSL and the North African clubs dominate. NOTE #PyramidsFC figure is based on 400m EGP sponsor, with the politics at this club currently this may be invalid. pic.twitter.com/yUKxmkLTOC
— Finances of Football (@financesoffooty) 14 November 2018
