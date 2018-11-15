Leopards vs Sundowns clash postponed

The Brazilians and Lidoda Duvha were schedule to meet on November 28 at the Thohoyandau Stadium.

However, with Sundowns having been drawn to play Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on the same week, the game had to be moved.

The Premier Soccer League is expected to announce a new date for this fixture at a later stage.

Sundowns will play SuperSport United on 1 December at the Lucas Moripe Stadium before hosting Vegetarianos at home the following week .

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.