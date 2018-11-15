 
menu
PSL News 15.11.2018 11:05 am

Leopards vs Sundowns clash postponed

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gv of Sundowns players during training at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Gv of Sundowns players during training at FNB Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League participation has led to their league game against Black Leopards to be moved to another date.

The Brazilians and Lidoda Duvha were schedule to meet on November 28 at the Thohoyandau Stadium.

However, with Sundowns having been drawn to play Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on the same week, the game had to be moved.

The Premier Soccer League  is expected to announce a new date for this fixture at a later stage.

Sundowns will play SuperSport United on 1 December at the Lucas Moripe Stadium before hosting Vegetarianos at home the following week .

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chidzambwa set for Leopards return – report 16.11.2018
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Mosimane tips Chiefs and Pirates to reach Caf group stages 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.